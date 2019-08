Reuters





Aug 6 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co on Tuesday missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly profit as heavy investments in its digital portfolio outweighed gains from the worldwide phenomenal success of "Avengers: Endgame".

Excluding certain items, Disney earned $1.35 per share, below average analyst estimate of $1.75 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Shares of the company fell 5% to $135 in extended trading.