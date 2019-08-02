Disney (DIS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Disney DIS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Aug 6.





Notably, the company's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive surprise being 6.6%.In second-quarter fiscal 2019, earnings of $1.61 per share comfortably beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a couple of cents but declined 13% year over year.Revenues of $14.92 billion increased 3% from the year-ago quarter and surpassed the consensus mark of $14.64 billion.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter fiscal 2019 earnings has been steady at $1.76 over the past 30 days. The figure indicates a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $21.68 billion, implying growth of 42.4% from the year-ago period's reported figure.

Let's see how things are shaping up for this announcement.



Avenger's Endgame Success to Aid Top-line



Marvel's Avengers: Endgame released on April 26 broke box-office records, hitting the billion-dollar mark in just five days.



The movie collected $350 million domestically and $1.2 billion worldwide by its opening weekend and shattered the record of Avengers: Infinity War , which took 11 days to hit the billion-dollar level.



Most recently, Avengers: Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the highest-grossing film of all time.



Additionally, Disney's Aladdin released on May 24 has passed the $1-billion benchmark. Per CNBC, Toy Story 4 is set for a similar record .



Notably, Disney overall has collected a record $7.67 billion at the global box office this year till date.



The phenomenal success of Avengers: Endgame must have driven Studio Entertainment segment's top line in the to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Studio Entertainment revenues is currently pegged at $4.76 billion, suggesting growth of 65.2% from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



DTC Investments to Hurt Profitability



Disney's third-quarter fiscal 2019 profitability is likely to decline due to its ongoing investments in direct-to-consumer (DTC) businesses that now include Hulu, ESPN+ and the upcoming Disney+ streaming service.



Management expects DTC related investments to dent segment operating profit by almost $460 million.



What Our Model Says



According to the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP . Stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) are best avoided.



Disney has a Zacks Rank #3 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter .



