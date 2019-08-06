Disney (DIS) 3rd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect

Shares of Disney (DIS), which hit an all-time high last week, have been on an incredible run. The stock is up 26% year to date, besting the 13% rise in the S&P 500 index. And yet an argument can be made that the media conglomerate remains undervalued.

The company is set to report third quarter fiscal 2019 earnings results after Wednesday’s closing bell. For the stock to keep climbing, the company must answer the most important question on the mind of investors: To what extent can Disney capture a sizable share in the changing TV landscape — one that is dominated by streaming? The launch of its highly anticipated Disney+ streaming service, due on Nov. 12, is seen as a threat to market leader Netflix (NFLX). Can it deliver?

As far as the headline numbers go, the Street expects the company to report a 41% surge in revenue, driven by the $71 billion deal for 21st Century Fox’s entertainment assets. Meanwhile, Disney’s EPS, which is also expected to rise for the quarter, has met or exceeded consensus estimates in six of the past eight quarters. Nevertheless, it’s hard to imagine anything being more important to investors on the conference call Wednesday than Disney affirming its strength in content and its long-term streaming capabilities.

For the three months that ended June, Wall Street analysts expects the Burbank, Calif.-based company to earn $1.75 per share on revenue of $21.48 billion. This compares to the year-ago quarter when earnings came to $1.87 per share on revenue of $15.23 billion. For the full year, ending October, earnings are projected to decline 8.4% year over year to $6.48 per share, while full year revenue of $71.66 billion would rise 20.6% year over year.

The company is in the midst of a major transition, namely integrating Fox's assets, which Disney closed the second quarter and already had a profound impact on Q2’s numbers. Aside from beating on both the top and bottom lines, Disney not only booked $373 million in revenue, it also realized $25 million in operating income. That was just from its 11 days’ ownership of Fox. Meanwhile, its direct-to-consumer segment grew 15% year over year, coming in at $955 million.

On Tuesday, the Street will want to see the extent to which Disney can grow these numbers. Elsewhere, investors will also want to know how Disney’s newest blockbuster hit, “Avengers: Endgame,” which recently broke all box office records to become the highest grossing movie ever, will be reflected in the company’s report. Analysts will want to know how much earnings power has the movie contributed and what’s in store for the franchise.

All told, the Street expects not only an upbeat quarter on Wednesday, but also positive outlook for the Q4 and fiscal year. Notably, however, Disney’s ability to deliver a combination of original content and its strong content library will make it a streaming force to be reckoned with. And it would seem, given Disney’s stock appreciation compared with Netflix’s 14% decline since its earnings report, the market is expecting a lasting streaming battle between the two titans.