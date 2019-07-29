Dish revenue beats on fewer pay-TV subscriber losses than expected

Reuters





July 29 (Reuters) - Dish Network Corp beat estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, as the U.S. satellite TV service provider lost fewer pay-TV subscribers than analysts had feared.

The company said its pay-TV business, comprising satellite TV and Sling TV, lost a net 31,000 subscribers during the second quarter, far less than analysts' estimate of a loss of 252,000, according to research firm FactSet.

As people increasingly switch to online video streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon.com's Prime Video, Dish's efforts to lure viewers to its online streaming service Sling TV has paid off.

Last week wireless carrier T-Mobile US Inc won U.S. antitrust approval for its $26 billion takeover of smaller rival Sprint Corp and the companies agreed to sell Sprint's prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to Dish for it to create the fourth largest U.S. wireless carrier.

Net income attributable to Dish fell to $317 million, or 60 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $439 million, or 83 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 65 cents per share on revenue of $3.14 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue fell about 7% to $3.21 billion.