Discovery Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DISCA

In trading on Friday, shares of Discovery Inc (Symbol: DISCA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $29.21, changing hands as low as $28.73 per share. Discovery Inc shares are currently trading down about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DISCA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DISCA's low point in its 52 week range is $23.79 per share, with $34.89 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $28.92.
