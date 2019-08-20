Quantcast

Discover Financial Services (DFS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

Discover Financial Services ( DFS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.44 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 05, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DFS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $80.88, the dividend yield is 2.18%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DFS was $80.88, representing a -13.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.98 and a 48.79% increase over the 52 week low of $54.36.

DFS is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as American Express Company ( AXP ) and S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). DFS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.55. Zacks Investment Research reports DFS's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 15.86%, compared to an industry average of 17.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DFS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DFS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have DFS as a top-10 holding:

  • ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF ( IPAY )
  • Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF ( PFI )
  • Principal Millennials Index ETF ( GENY )
  • Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF ( CZA )
  • WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund ( QSY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PFI with an increase of 15.19% over the last 100 days. IPAY has the highest percent weighting of DFS at 3.55%.

