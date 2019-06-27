Quantcast

Diodes Inc (DIOD) and Lattice Semi (LSCC) Are Aggressive Growth Stocks

By Brian Bolan,

Brian Bolan is the aggressive growth stock strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more names for your aggressive growth stock radar screen.  Both of these stocks are in the semiconductor space but only one has the divergence that Brian likes to see.  Diodes DIOD is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and shows an A for Value and an A for Growth in the Zacks Style Scores. Brian likes the low valuation for a chip stock and points to the improvement in margins.  If a China deal comes, our aggressive growth strategist has an aggressive price target for this stock.  The next name he gives us is Lattice Semi LSCC and this stock is also a chip name.  It has the divergence that Brian likes to see, that being an A for the Growth Style Score and an F for the Value Style Score.  That tells Brian that he is on the right path because growth investors and value investors are looking for different things.

Diodes Incorporated (DIOD): Free Stock Analysis Report

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (LSCC): Free Stock Analysis Report

