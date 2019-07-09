Diodes (DIOD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed at $36.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.12% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.54%.

Coming into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 8.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.12%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DIOD as it approaches its nex t earnings report date. In tha t report , analysts expect DIOD to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 29.31%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $322 million, up 5.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.65% and +3.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DIOD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DIOD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, DIOD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.01. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.83, so we one might conclude that DIOD is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.