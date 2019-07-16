Diodes (DIOD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Diodes (DIOD) closed the most recent trading day at $36.92, moving +0.35% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the semiconductor components maker had gained 13.73% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.28% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.46% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DIOD as it approaches its nex t earnings release. On that day, DIOD is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 29.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $322 million, up 5.89% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.80 per share and revenue of $1.25 billion. These totals would mark changes of +17.65% and +3.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DIOD. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DIOD is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DIOD is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.88, which means DIOD is trading at a discount to the group.

The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.