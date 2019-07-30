Dine Brands Global (DIN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Dine Brands Global Inc (Symbol: DIN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $87.57, changing hands as low as $86.82 per share. Dine Brands Global Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DIN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DIN's low point in its 52 week range is $65.63 per share, with $104 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $86.71.
