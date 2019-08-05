Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (DCOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2019

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( DCOM ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.14 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DCOM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 62nd quarter that DCOM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.01, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCOM was $20.01, representing a -4.17% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.88 and a 29.26% increase over the 52 week low of $15.48.

DCOM is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc ( HSBC ) and E*TRADE Financial Corporation ( ETFC ). DCOM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.34. Zacks Investment Research reports DCOM's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.7%, compared to an industry average of 1.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCOM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.