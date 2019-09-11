Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. ( DLR ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $1.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DLR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DLR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $127.65, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLR was $127.65, representing a -0.82% decrease from the 52 week high of $128.71 and a 27.59% increase over the 52 week low of $100.05.

DLR is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DLR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.09. Zacks Investment Research reports DLR's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as .57%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR DJ Wilshire REIT ETF ( RWR )

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF ( SCHH )

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ( FRI )

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF ( USRT )

SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF ( RWO ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is USRT with an increase of 8.47% over the last 100 days. RWR has the highest percent weighting of DLR at 3.69%.