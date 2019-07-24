Differing Reactions To 2 Big Earnings Misses Contain Lesson For Investors

Two big, multinational manufacturing companies, both Dow components, reported earnings early this morning, and both missed expectations by a wide margin. The market reaction in the stocks once the dust settled, however, was completely different.

One, Boeing (BA), quickly recovered immediate losses, while the other, Caterpillar (CAT) dropped and stayed down.

That kind of seemingly inconsistent reaction is common but is still a frequent source of frustration and confusion for investors. Understanding what happened this morning and why may help to explain one of the more common reasons for that seemingly illogical difference and points to an important lesson for investors.

The irony is that on a simplistic level, Boeing’s results look far worse that Caterpillar’s. The airplane manufacturer and defense contractor were “expected” to reveal Q2 profit of around $1.96 but actually posted a loss of $5.82 a share, while CAT reported EPS of $2.83, well short of the forecast $3.11 but nowhere near as drastic as Boeing’s miss.

Yet, as the charts below show, the bigger miss was punished by traders much less.

As hinted at by the use of quotations above when referring to them, one of the big differences here is what constituted the “expectations.” The consensus pre-release estimates going into earnings are calculated by averaging the forecasts published by analysts at Wall Street firms who cover the stock. In Boeing’s case, those forecasts varied wildly because of an exceptional circumstance.

Last week, the company announced that they would be taking a one-time $5.6 billion pre-tax charge relating to the 737 MAX saga. Some analysts adjusted their forecasts for this quarter’s EPS to reflect that, but some did not. Obviously, therefore, the average estimate for Boeing going into the numbers was not reflective of the actual expectations.

“But,” I hear you ask, “didn’t everybody know that already?”

Well, yes, but it created enough confusion to make reacting to the release a dangerous proposition. Based on what occurred, it looks as if some of the subtleties of stated EPS versus expectations were lost on the computers that traded immediately after the news. Once people looked beyond that and saw things like a much better cash flow number than anticipated the stock quickly bounced back.

Conversely, the deeper you look into Caterpillar’s numbers, the more worrying they are. The earnings miss came off revenue that was roughly in line with expectations, indicating that they just didn’t make as much as the should have. That is not CAT’s fault; it is probably a result of them absorbing the cost of tariffs and feeling the headwinds from a strong dollar. The problem, however, is that neither of those things are one-offs.

Trade negotiations are ongoing but have achieved nothing so far other than an occasional increase in the size and scope of tariffs on both sides. From a currency perspective, even with the expected rate cut, U.S. interest rates remain higher than those available on the debt of other major, industrialized countries, putting sustained upward pressure on the dollar. Unlike Boeing, Caterpillar’s miss is mostly due to things that can be expected to last some time.

The lesson here for those of us who trade with and invest our own money is clear, and it is something that I have preached about in these pages before: Beware of earnings headlines!

A little knowledge is often a dangerous thing, and that is definitely true when it comes to corporate earnings. Knowing the expected numbers and comparing the stated results to them is important, but that is only half the story. Context matters, and unless you are prepared to research extensively in advance of a release it is better to wait until everything is unpacked before reacting to earnings news.