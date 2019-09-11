Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc ( DKS ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.275 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DKS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DKS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.09, the dividend yield is 2.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DKS was $38.09, representing a -7.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.21 and a 28.29% increase over the 52 week low of $29.69.

DKS is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as JD.com, Inc. ( JD ) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. ( ORLY ). DKS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.33. Zacks Investment Research reports DKS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 4.51%, compared to an industry average of %.

Interested in gaining exposure to DKS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DKS as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Cons. Discret. AlphaDEX ( FXD )

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ( FNK ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXD with an decrease of -2.37% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DKS at 1.49%.