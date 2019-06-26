Diamondrock Hospitality Company (DRH) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

Diamondrock Hospitality Company ( DRH ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.125 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DRH prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that DRH has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10, the dividend yield is 5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DRH was $10, representing a -20.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $12.57 and a 15.01% increase over the 52 week low of $8.70.

DRH is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). DRH's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.45. Zacks Investment Research reports DRH's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 1.23%, compared to an industry average of -.9%.

