DiamondRock Hospitality Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DRH

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.20, changing hands as high as $10.24 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.695 per share, with $12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.22.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »