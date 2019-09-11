Quantcast

DiamondRock Hospitality Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DRH

By BNK Invest

Shutterstock photo

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DiamondRock Hospitality Co. (Symbol: DRH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.20, changing hands as high as $10.24 per share. DiamondRock Hospitality Co. shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DRH shares, versus its 200 day moving average: DiamondRock Hospitality Co. 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, DRH's low point in its 52 week range is $8.695 per share, with $12 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $10.22.

