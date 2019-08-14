Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 15, 2019

Diamondback Energy, Inc. ( FANG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 15, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.188 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FANG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $99.94, the dividend yield is .75%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FANG was $99.94, representing a -29.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $140.78 and a 17.31% increase over the 52 week low of $85.19.

FANG is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras ( PBR ). FANG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.26. Zacks Investment Research reports FANG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 24.15%, compared to an industry average of -15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FANG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FANG through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FANG as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

iShares Trust ( IEO )

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF ( PXI ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IEO with an decrease of -16.84% over the last 100 days. FRAK has the highest percent weighting of FANG at 5.31%.