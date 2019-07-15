Diamondback Energy Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FANG

In trading on Monday, shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $106.86, changing hands as low as $106.35 per share. Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FANG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FANG's low point in its 52 week range is $85.19 per share, with $140.78 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $106.41.
