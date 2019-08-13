Diamond Offshore (DO) Misses on Q2 Earnings, Lifts '19 Capex

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.DO incurred second-quarter 2019 adjusted loss of 99 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 89 cents and the year-ago loss of 33 cents as well.

Moreover, total revenues amounted to $217 million, down from $269 million in the year-ago quarter. The figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $227 million.



These weaker results were primarily caused by reduced average day-rates and lower rig utilization.



Operational Performance

Rigs recorded an average day-rate of $273,000, lower than $317,000 in the prior year. Moreover, rig utilization slipped to 51% from 53% a year earlier.



In the second quarter, revenues in the Contract Drilling segment dropped 21.8% year over year to approximately $207.3 million.

Financials

As of Jun 30, 2019, Diamond Offshore had approximately $147.5 million in cash and cash equivalents while long-term debt totaled almost $2 billion. The debt-to-capitalization ratio was 24.8%.



Guidance

For the third quarter, the firm anticipates its contract drilling expenses between $205 million and $215 million.

Moreover, the capital budget guidance for the full year is raised $20 million and estimated to be in the range of $360-$380 million.



