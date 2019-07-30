Dialog upbeat on outlook after confirming Q2 beat

Quantcast

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor gave an upbeat forecast for revenues and profit in the third quarter after confirming a second-quarter earnings beat thanks to its deal to transfer people and patents to Apple .

The Anglo-German chip designer said it expected third-quarter revenues of $360-$400 million, while underlying gross margins would remain stable after coming in at 49.7% in the latest period.

Dialog confirmed forecast-beating second-quarter revenues of $482 million, buoyed by $146 million in licence revenues from the Apple deal, helping shares to gain 1.1% in pre-market trade in Frankfurt. It pre-released figures on July 17.

Markets have honoured the shift, sending Dialog's shares 86% higher in the year to date, even as the global semiconductor industry has struggled to cope with the fallout from a trade row between the United States and China.

CEO Jalal Bagherli said he was encouraged that revenue from Dialog's custom mixed signal product line - not covered by the Apple deal - had trebled in the second quarter, while Dialog expanded into the Internet of Things and Bluetooth markets.

"We have a healthy customer ... pipeline and a robust financial position which is allowing us to make targeted investments to expand our product portfolio and leverage our technology into new markets," he said in a statement.





