Quantcast

Dialog sees Q3 revenues at $360-$400 million

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Dialog Semiconductor forecast revenues of $360-$400 million in the third quarter after confirming a second-quarter profit beat thanks to a deal to transfer people and patents to iPhone maker Apple .

The Anglo-German chip designer also said it expected underlying gross margins to remain stable in the third quarter after coming in at 49.7% in the latest period.

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy
Referenced Symbols: AAPL ,


