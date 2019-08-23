Diagnostic test maker Exagen revives IPO with latest filing to raise $58 million

Exagen, which sells diagnostic blood tests that detect lupus and rheumatoid arthritis, revived its plans to go public by filing an S-1 on Friday with the SEC. The company now plans to raise $58 million in an initial public offering. In its latest filing, the company provided updated financials; updated its underwriters, replacing SVB Leerink and Baird with Cowen and Cantor Fitzgerald; and changed its proposed ticker to XGN. The company last filed in February 2016.
The Vista, CA-based company was founded in 2002 and booked $38 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol XGN. Exagen filed confidentially on August 4, 2014. Cowen, Cantor Fitzgerald and William Blair are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
