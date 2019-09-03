Diageo Scottish union reveals strike action dates

Reuters





Sept 3 Reuters - Scottish union Unite on Tuesday a series of strike action dates at some of Diageo Plc's plants after talks over pay raise fell through between the British beverage giant and two of its biggest Scottish unions (graphic).

The union said in August that 500 workers at Diageo's Cameron Bridge, Leven and Shieldhall sites had voted in support of industrial action, with strikes at the company's distilling and bottling plants likely to begin in September and go on till November.

Unite said that strikes would take place between Sept. 18 to 19 and between Sept. 26 to 27 at Diageo's Cameron Bridge and between Sept. 19 to 20 and between Sept. 26 to 27 at the Leven plant.

Diageo was not immediately available for comment.