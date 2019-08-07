Diageo plc (DEO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 08, 2019

Diageo plc ( DEO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 08, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.111 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DEO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 55.91% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of DEO was $163.74, representing a -7% decrease from the 52 week high of $176.07 and a 24.58% increase over the 52 week low of $131.43.

DEO is a part of the Consumer Non-Durables sector, which includes companies such as Coca-Cola Company ( KO ) and Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA ( BUD ). Zacks Investment Research reports DEO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 6.42%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DEO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.