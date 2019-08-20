DHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2019

DHT Holdings, Inc. ( DHT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.02 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 29, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DHT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -75% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.65, the dividend yield is 1.42%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DHT was $5.65, representing a -9.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.24 and a 56.94% increase over the 52 week low of $3.60.

DHT is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation ( GD ) and Carnival Corporation ( CCL ). DHT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.02. Zacks Investment Research reports DHT's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 182.67%, compared to an industry average of 4.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DHT Dividend History page.