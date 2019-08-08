Quantcast

DHFL may not repay debt while restructuring talks continue

By Reuters

BENGALURU, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Dewan Housing Finance Corp Ltd (DHFL) , one of India's so-called shadow banks, on Thursday said it might not be able to fulfil its debt obligations due in the near future while banks review its restructuring plan.

DHFL, one of the largest housing finance companies in India, has roughly 1 trillion rupees of debt and is in the process of seeking lender approval on a restructuring plan designed to help it to ride out a liquidity crunch and restart its lending business.

Earlier this week, the company had said its creditors would not have to take any haircut on principal payments under its resolution plan.

The company also said that since September 2018 it has repaid 410 billion rupees ($5.82 billion) to its creditors.

