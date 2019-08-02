DGS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $45.24, changing hands as low as $45.10 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DGS's low point in its 52 week range is $39.79 per share, with $48.98 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $45.03.
