Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Devon Energy Corporation ( DVN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.09 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DVN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $24.56, the dividend yield is 1.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DVN was $24.56, representing a -41.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.27 and a 20.57% increase over the 52 week low of $20.37.

DVN is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total S.A. ( TOT ) and PetroChina Company Limited ( PTR ). DVN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $8.07. Zacks Investment Research reports DVN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.59%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DVN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to DVN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DVN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Natural Gas ETF ( FCG )

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF ( FTXN )

VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF ( FRAK )

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF ( RPG )

GOLDMAN SACHS ETF TRUST ( GSEW ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GSEW with an increase of 3.28% over the last 100 days. FCG has the highest percent weighting of DVN at 5.09%.