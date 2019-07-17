Quantcast

Developing Asia set to meet growth outlook despite trade war - ADB

By Reuters

MANILA, July 18 (Reuters) - The Asian Development Bank said on Thursday developing Asia is on track to meet the lender's growth expectations for this year and next, even as trade tensions between the United States and China keep casting a shadow over the global economy.

Developing Asia, a group of 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, is still expected to grow 5.7% this year and 5.6% next year, the ADB said in a supplement to its Asian Development Outlook report issued in April.

"Even as the trade conflict continues, the region is set to maintain strong but moderating growth", said ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada. "However, until the world's two largest economies reach agreement, uncertainty will continue to weigh on the regional outlook."

The lender cut India's growth forecast to 7.0% in 2019 and 7.2% in 2020, from 7.2% and 7.3%, respectively, seen in April.

Citing higher oil prices, the ADB raised its average inflation forecast for developing Asia to 2.6% for 2019 and 2020 from 2.5% for both years.

GDP GROWTH, pct

YEAR

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

APRIL

JULY

APRIL

JULY

Central Asia

4.3

4.2

4.3

4.2

4.2

East Asia

6.0

5.7

5.6

5.5

5.5

China

6.6

6.3

6.3

6.1

6.1

South Asia

6.6

6.8

6.6

6.9

6.7

India

6.8

7.2

7.0

7.3

7.2

SEast Asia

5.1

4.9

4.8

5.0

4.9

Indonesia

5.2

5.2

5.2

5.3

5.3

Malaysia

4.7

4.5

4.5

4.7

4.7

Myanmar

n/a

6.6

n/a

6.8

n/a

Philippines

6.2

6.4

6.2

6.4

6.4

Singapore

3.1

2.6

2.4

2.6

2.5

Thailand

4.1

3.9

3.5

3.7

3.6

Vietnam

7.1

6.8

6.8

6.7

6.7

The Pacific

1.0

3.5

3.5

3.2

3.2

Developing Asia

5.9

5.7

5.7

5.6

5.6

INFLATION, pct

YEAR

2018

2019

2019

2020

2020

APRIL

JULY

APRIL

JULY

Central Asia

8.3

7.8

8.1

7.2

7.1

East Asia

2.0

1.8

2.1

1.8

1.9

China

2.1

1.9

2.3

1.8

2.0

South Asia

3.6

4.7

4.5

4.9

5.1

India

3.4

4.3

4.1

4.6

4.4

Southeast Asia

2.7

2.6

2.4

2.7

2.7

Indonesia

3.2

3.2

3.2

3.3

3.3

Malaysia

1.0

2.0

1.0

2.7

2.0

Myanmar

n/a

6.8

n/a

7.5

n/a

Philippines

5.2

3.8

3.0

3.5

3.5

Singapore

0.4

0.7

0.7

0.9

0.9

Thailand

1.1

1.0

1.0

1.0

1.0

Vietnam

3.5

3.5

3.5

3.8

3.8

The Pacific

3.9

3.7

3.6

4.0

3.9

Developing Asia

2.4

2.5

2.6

2.5

2.6





