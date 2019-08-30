Deutsche Post sees interest from potential StreetScooter partners

Reuters





COLOGNE, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Post has received expressions of interest from potential partners for StreetScooter, its electric van business, board member Tobias Meyer said on Friday.

"We see broad interest along the entire value chain," Meyer said, adding that Deutsche Post was in contact with car parts makers, electric vehicle manufacturers and operators.

The German postal services group has produced 10,000 ScreetScooters but is shying away from making large investments in StreetScooter or taking on risks tied to large-scale vehicle production.

Deutsche Post CEO Frank Appel has said options include cooperating with manufacturers, floating the firm on the stock exchange or bringing in a financial investor.

Deutsche Post has also installed around 13,500 charging stations in its depots and delivery bases throughout Germany.

Meyer said the number of e-vehicles used by the group would continue to rise.