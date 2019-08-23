Quantcast

Deutsche Bank to transfer up to 800 people to BNP in prime brokerage deal

By Reuters

Reuters


FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A deal in the works for BNP Paribas to assume the prime brokerage operations of Deutsche Bank will involve the transfer of up to 800 people, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank said in July that it had struck a preliminary agreement with BNP for the business that serves hedge funds as part of its 7.4 billion euro ($8.19 billion) overhaul, but details on personnel and the timing of any final deal were not given.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the agreement may be finalised within the coming weeks, confirming news first reported in the Financial Times.

($1 = 0.9034 euros)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar