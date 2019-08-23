Deutsche Bank to transfer up to 800 people to BNP in prime brokerage deal

Reuters





FRANKFURT, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A deal in the works for BNP Paribas to assume the prime brokerage operations of Deutsche Bank will involve the transfer of up to 800 people, a person with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank said in July that it had struck a preliminary agreement with BNP for the business that serves hedge funds as part of its 7.4 billion euro ($8.19 billion) overhaul, but details on personnel and the timing of any final deal were not given.

The person, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the agreement may be finalised within the coming weeks, confirming news first reported in the Financial Times.

($1 = 0.9034 euros)