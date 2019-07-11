Quantcast

Deutsche Bank to layoff 126 New York staff as part of restructuring

By Reuters

NEW YORK, July 11 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG plans to lay off 126 employees in New York in the coming months, according to a filing the bank made with New York state that was made public on Thursday.

The 126 employees are being let go for economic reasons and their final day will be between Aug. 7 and Aug. 21, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification that the bank filed with the New York State Department of Labor on July 8.

Deutsche Bank on Monday announced plans to cut 18,000 jobs worldwide, as part of a 7.4 billion euro ($8.3 billion)restructuring Chief Executive Christian Sewing hopes will turn around the bank, whose shares hit a record low last month.

Deutsche Bank had 9,275 employees in North America, predominately in New York, at the end of 2018, according to its annual report.

