Deutsche Bank set to name former UBS banker to supervisory board

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Juerg Zeltner, a former UBS manager, is set to become a member of Deutsche Bank's supervisory board, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

Zeltner is expected to replace Richard Meddings, who is leaving the board.

