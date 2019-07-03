Quantcast

Deutsche Bank restructuring to cost up to $5.6 billion

FRANKFURT, July 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects the cost of a major overhaul in the works to be up to 5 billion euros ($3.4-$5.6 billion), one person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

CEO Christian Sewing flagged an extensive restructuring in May. He promised shareholders "tough cutbacks" to the investment bank to turn the lender around after it failed to agree a merger with rival Commerzbank .

A spokesman for Deutsche declined to comment on the expected cost of the restructuring. The bank said it was working on measures to accelerate its transformation so as to improve its sustainable profitability.

"We will update all stakeholders if and when required," the bank said.

