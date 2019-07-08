Deutsche Bank overhaul to hit FactSet profit- Credit Suisse

Shutterstock photo





July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's move to scrap its global equities operations could dent the 2020 fiscal profit for FactSet Research Systems Inc , Credit Suisse analysts said on Monday.

Germany' largest lender began the process of laying off 18,000 employees on Monday, as part of an $8.3 billion restructuring plan that represents a major retreat from investment banking, which for years the bank had tried to push as a major force on Wall Street.

Deutsche Bank's equity research division is a FactSet customer in both North America and Europe, Credit Suisse said, estimating a 5 cent hit to the research firm's fiscal 2020 earnings per share.

FactSet shares fell 2.6% and Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares dropped about 5% as doubts over its capacity to make profit in 2020 heightened.

The bank's shares have lost about 40% of their value in the last 12 months.