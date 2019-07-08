Quantcast

Deutsche Bank overhaul to hit FactSet profit- Credit Suisse

By Reuters

Shutterstock photo


July 8 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG's move to scrap its global equities operations could dent the 2020 fiscal profit for FactSet Research Systems Inc , Credit Suisse analysts said on Monday.

Germany' largest lender began the process of laying off 18,000 employees on Monday, as part of an $8.3 billion restructuring plan that represents a major retreat from investment banking, which for years the bank had tried to push as a major force on Wall Street.

Deutsche Bank's equity research division is a FactSet customer in both North America and Europe, Credit Suisse said, estimating a 5 cent hit to the research firm's fiscal 2020 earnings per share.

FactSet shares fell 2.6% and Deutsche Bank's U.S.-listed shares dropped about 5% as doubts over its capacity to make profit in 2020 heightened.

The bank's shares have lost about 40% of their value in the last 12 months.





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Banking and Loans , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar