Deutsche Bank leads European shares higher

Aug 19 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Monday, extendinggains from the previous session, as German stocks, led byDeutsche Bank, rallied and investors cheered plans from Germanyand China to counter slowing growth.

Deutsche Bank'sDBKGn.DE shares jumped 3.6% and helped theDAX index .GDAXI climb 1.1%. Some major investors of theGerman bank want supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner tostep down before his term ends in 2022, a German magazinereported on Friday. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL8N25C33Z

The People's Bank of China announced key interest ratereforms over the weekend to help steer interest rates lower. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25F0F6urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25D048

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was 1% higher by0713 GMT, after rebounding from six-month lows on Friday, withthe technology sector .SX8P leading the charge.

