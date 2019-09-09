Deutsche Bank (DB) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Deutsche Bank AG (Symbol: DB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $8.13, changing hands as high as $8.18 per share. Deutsche Bank AG shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DB's low point in its 52 week range is $6.44 per share, with $12.515 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $8.15.
