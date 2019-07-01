Deutsche Bank blood-letting is a necessary start

Reuters





By Christopher Thompson

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist.)

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In medieval times the process of blood-letting was intended to cure ill patients of disease. Christian Sewing, Deutsche Bank's chief surgeon, is considering slicing up to 20,000 jobs to nurse the sick lender back to health. But the uncertain impact on the German bank's returns shows shareholders face a long period of convalescence.

Sewing's blood-lust is understandable. Analysts project the lender will make a measly 1.7% return on tangible equity this year, less than half management's modest 4% target. Salaries, bonuses and benefits gobble about half the bank's expenses. A plan to cut costs by merging with domestic rival Commerzbank collapsed in April.

Sewing is therefore preparing to swing his axe at Deutsche's investment banking arm. The ailing unit is expected to suffer the brunt of the job losses and may also lose its representative on the bank's management committee - a symbolic downgrade for Deutsche's multi-decade attempt to build a global investment bank.

Cryan's 2015 plan projected 9,000 jobs cuts and around 1.25 billion euros in net savings. Double both those numbers and Deutsche's underlying costs could fall to 18.7 billion euros by the end of 2021. On estimated revenue of 25.5 billion euros, Deutsche could achieve a 7% return on tangible equity, according to a Breakingviews calculation which assumes a 30% tax rate and tangible book value of 58 billion euros.

But that optimistically assumes Deutsche's departing employees don't take much revenue with them. The bank's top line has shrunk by around 16% since Cryan launched his restructuring. It's always hard to separate the impact of job cuts from more difficult trading conditions. And as some of Deutsche's businesses barely turn a profit, closing them would be good for the bottom line. Even so, Sewing's tough medicine will leave investors facing a long period in the recovery ward.

On Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- Deutsche Bank's supervisory board will meet on July 7 to discuss a major restructuring that may result in as many as 20,000 job cuts, Reuters reported on June 29 citing four people with knowledge of the matter.

- Deutsche Bank CEO Christian Sewing flagged an extensive overhaul in May when he promised shareholders "tough cutbacks" to the lender's investment banking division after it failed to agree a merger with domestic rival Commerzbank.

- In addition to the job cuts, Reuters said Germany's largest bank by assets is considering shrinking its management board, according to three of the people. The investment bank would be represented on the board by Sewing.

- Deutsche Bank declined to comment on the changes.

- Deutsche shares were up 2.4% at 6.94 euros by 0800 GMT on July 1.

WSJ article