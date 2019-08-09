Despegar.com Corp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DESP

In trading on Friday, shares of Despegar.com Corp (Symbol: DESP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $14.56, changing hands as high as $14.83 per share. Despegar.com Corp shares are currently trading up about 6.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DESP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DESP's low point in its 52 week range is $11.11 per share, with $21.055 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $14.74.
