Descartes Systems Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for DSGX

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (Symbol: DSGX) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.07, changing hands as low as $33.84 per share. Descartes Systems Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DSGX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DSGX's low point in its 52 week range is $25.19 per share, with $41.60 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $34.06.
