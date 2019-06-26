DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. ( XRAY ) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.087 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 12, 2019. Shareholders who purchased XRAY prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that XRAY has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $57.89, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of XRAY was $57.89, representing a -2.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $59.40 and a 70.62% increase over the 52 week low of $33.93.

XRAY is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company ( MMM ) and Stryker Corporation ( SYK ). XRAY's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.67. Zacks Investment Research reports XRAY's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 16.75%, compared to an industry average of 10.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the XRAY Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to XRAY through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have XRAY as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF ( RYH )

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust FLAG-Forensic Accounting Long-S ( FLAG )

Invesco Insider Sentiment ETF ( NFO )

Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF ( PVAL )

First Trust Dorsey Wright People's Portfolio ETF ( DWPP ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is NFO with an increase of 11.93% over the last 100 days. RYH has the highest percent weighting of XRAY at 1.84%.