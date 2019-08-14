Dental supplier Straumann ups revenue targets after Q2 beat

Reuters





Aug 14 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann raised its full-year revenue targets after reporting a better-than-expected second quarter on Wednesday, citing the launch of its BLX implant in Europe, geographic expansions and double-digit growth in all regions.

The Basel-based manufacturer said it now expected its 2019 revenue to rise in low-to-mid-teen percentage, compared to a previous guidance for growth in low-teens percentage.

After Straumann's first-quarter revenue beat in April, the management had said it would look at the second-quarter performance before deciding on a possible 2019 revenue target increase.

"With regard to profitability, we have benefitted from strong volume increases, a higher-margin product mix and a one-time benefit related to the adoption of IFRS 16," Chief Executive Marco Gadola said.

As a result, Straumann's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and net profit increased despite currency obstacles and investment costs, and this trend should continue in 2019, Gadola added.

The company has said the trade war between the United States and China and uncertainty over the terms of Britain's departure from the European Union warrants caution. But, it is counting on strong growth in China and the rest of Asia-Pacific and emerging markets such as Turkey and Russia.

Straumann reported revenue growth of 19% in 2018, its fastest in 13 years. Its shares have risen 28.5% so far this year, outperforming the Swiss midcap index , which rose 19.8%.