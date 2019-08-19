Quantcast

Denmark's DSV acquires Swiss logistics group Panalpina

By Reuters

Reuters


COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's DSV said on Monday it has completed the acquisition of Swiss logistics group Panalpina , creating the world's fourth largest freight-forwarding company.

The Swiss logistics group accepted a bid from DSV in April, after more than two months of negotiations.

The enterprise value of the acquisition was about 37 billion Danish crowns ($5.50 billion), including the impact from IFRS 16, DSV said.

"We are very excited to welcome Panalpina's customers, employees and shareholders to DSV," DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said in a statement.

"Our two companies will achieve more together, creating even more value for all our stakeholders," he said.

Under the deal, Panalpina shareholders will receive 2.375 DSV shares, with a nominal value of 1 Danish crown per share, for each Panalpina share.

The new company name will be named 'DSV Panalpina A/S', pending the approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

The Danish company said it expects annual cost synergies of 2.2 billion crowns from 2022.

($1 = 6.7241 Danish crowns)





This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks
Referenced Symbols: DSV ,


More from Reuters

Subscribe





    See Reuters News












    Research Brokers before you trade

    Want to trade FX?





    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar