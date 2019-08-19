Denmark's DSV acquires Swiss logistics group Panalpina

Reuters





COPENHAGEN, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Denmark's DSV said on Monday it has completed the acquisition of Swiss logistics group Panalpina , creating the world's fourth largest freight-forwarding company.

The Swiss logistics group accepted a bid from DSV in April, after more than two months of negotiations.

The enterprise value of the acquisition was about 37 billion Danish crowns ($5.50 billion), including the impact from IFRS 16, DSV said.

"We are very excited to welcome Panalpina's customers, employees and shareholders to DSV," DSV Chief Executive Jens Bjorn Andersen said in a statement.

"Our two companies will achieve more together, creating even more value for all our stakeholders," he said.

Under the deal, Panalpina shareholders will receive 2.375 DSV shares, with a nominal value of 1 Danish crown per share, for each Panalpina share.

The new company name will be named 'DSV Panalpina A/S', pending the approval at an extraordinary general meeting.

The Danish company said it expects annual cost synergies of 2.2 billion crowns from 2022.

($1 = 6.7241 Danish crowns)

This article appears in: World Markets , Stocks