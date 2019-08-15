Democrat wants FCC to open T-Mobile, Sprint settlement for comment

Reuters





By Bryan Pietsch

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative David Cicilline urged Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai on Thursday to give the public the chance to comment on a draft order that would grant agency approval to the $26 billion merger of T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp .

Cicilline, chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, said in a statement Pai's order on Wednesday "behind closed doors" is rushing the merger that "demands a thorough and transparent review."

Consumer advocacy groups have raised concerns that the merger could raise the cost of wireless services.

An FCC spokesman said in a statement that "the time has come for Commissioners to vote and for this proceeding to be brought to a close" and that there have been "multiple public comment cycles."

The last public comment period ended in March - before the agreement with Dish was announced and before Pai issued his draft order.

Democratic FCC commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel said she was "not convinced that removing a competitor will lead to better outcomes for consumers" in a tweet on Wednesday and said the public should be able to comment before a vote.

The deal must still be approved by two of the other four FCC commissioners and it faces legal challenges from 16 state attorneys general.