DEM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund ETF (Symbol: DEM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.87, changing hands as low as $42.59 per share. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund shares are currently trading down about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, DEM's low point in its 52 week range is $38.90 per share, with $45.44 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $42.63.
