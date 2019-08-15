Deluxe Corporation (DLX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Deluxe Corporation ( DLX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased DLX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that DLX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $43.83, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DLX was $43.83, representing a -27.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $60.55 and a 21.38% increase over the 52 week low of $36.11.

DLX is a part of the Consumer Durables sector, which includes companies such as RELX PLC ( RELX ) and Thomson Reuters Corp ( TRI ). DLX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports DLX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 17.4%, compared to an industry average of 10.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DLX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DLX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DLX as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF ( CVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CVY with an decrease of -2.59% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DLX at 1.18%.