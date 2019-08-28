Delta to Boost Caribbean Services From Its Hubs This Winter

Delta Air Lines, Inc . DAL plans to ramp up services to popular Caribbean destinations from its hubs in order to cater to the surge in demand during the upcoming winter season.





To this end, the carrier aims at adding frequency to the New York John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK)-Luis Munoz Marin International Airport (SJU) route with a daily flight beginning Dec 21, 2019. Post commencement of this new service, Delta will offer a total of four daily flights on the same route.Additionally, the carrier will supplement the route connecting SJU and Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport with a daily flight starting Dec 21 and running through Apr 30, 2020. Further, as part of its winter travel plan, Delta had earlier this year, announced plans to upsize a daily flight connecting SJU and Atlanta's Jackson-Hartsfield International Airport (ATL) with a widebody Airbus A330-300 aircraft having additional seats.

Moreover, the airline is expected to extend its Saturday service between Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Lynden Pindling Nassau International Airport (NAS) to a daily flight effective Dec 21. This seasonal service will be operational until Apr 30 next year.



Lastly, the carrier intends to launch a second daily flight between Atlanta and Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo (SDQ). This prominent service offering easy access to several destinations across the globe is set to be introduced on Dec 21.



