InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Delta earnings for the second quarter of the year has DAL stock up on Friday.

Source: Shutterstock

Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL ) reported earnings per share of $2.35 for the second quarter of 2019. This is an increase over the company's earnings per share of $1.80 reported in the same period of the year prior. It was also good news for DAL stock by beating out Wall Street's earnings per share estimate of $2.28 for the quarter.

Net income reported in the Delta earnings release for the second quarter of the year comes in at $1.44 billion. This is better than the airline company's net income of $1.04 billion reported in the second quarter of 2018.

The Delta earnings report for the second quarter of 2019 has operating income coming in at $2.13 billion. That's a jump up from the company's operating income of $1.68 billion reported during the same time last year.

Delta earnings for the second quarter of the year also includes revenue of $12.49 billion . This is up from the company's revenue of $11.78 billion reported in the second quarter of the previous year. This has it matching analysts revenue estimate of $12.49 billion for the period, which is good enough for DAL stock.

The most recent Delta earnings release also includes the company's outlook for the third quarter of 2019. DAL is expecting earnings per share to range from $2.10 to $2.40. Wall Street is looking for earnings per share of $2.21 for the quarter.

DAL stock was up 2% as of noon Friday.

More From InvestorPlace

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.

The post Delta Earnings: DAL Stock Pops on Q2 Beat appeared first on InvestorPlace .