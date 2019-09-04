Delta (DAL) Cancels Numerous Flights Due to Hurricane Dorian

Delta Air Lines, Inc . DAL has cancelled hundreds of flights in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, now downgraded to a category 2 storm, which hit the Bahamas last weekend and wreaked havoc in the place killing seven people. The storm has now entered Florida.





Simultaneously, the carrier has issued travel waivers for several cities across Florida, Coastal Georgia, the Carolinas and the Bahamas. These waivers will allow customers to change their travel plans without incurring an additional change fee.While the waiver will remain effective through Friday for cities in Florida, the same for the cities in Georgia and the Carolinas will be in effect until Saturday. Whereas, travel waiver to the Bahamas has been extended until Sep 21 due to infrastructural damage at the airport caused by the natural calamity. Apart from travel waivers, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company has capped fares and waived baggage and pet-in-cabin fees. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Moreover, to accommodate passengers trying to escape the risky areas, the carrier has added six fights to the normal flight schedule between Atlanta and Florida.



Like Delta, several other US carriers have announced travel waivers. Notably, American Airlines AAL issued travel alerts (by means of capped fares and waived baggage fees) through Sep 7 across more than 20 airports including those in Georgia and the Carolinas. The alert implies that the airline will waive change fees for future travel in case a customer alters travel plans.



Airports in Florida bore the brunt of major flight cancellations. Per reports from FlightAware, Fort Lauderdale, a hub to Southwest Airlines LUV , Spirit Airlines SAVE and JetBlue Airways, has faced more than 500 flight cancellations. Orlando International Airport, Palm Beach International Airport and Miami International Airport have also encountered multiple flight cancellations.



Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation



Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it's expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.



A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks' just-released special report reveals 7 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.



See 7 breakthrough stocks now>>