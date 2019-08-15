Delta and Scotts Miracle Grow are Aggressive Growth Stocks

Quantcast

Brian Bolan is our aggressive growth stock strategist here at Zacks Investment Research and he has two new name for your growth stock radar.  This first stock is Delta (DAL) and this stock also has an A for the Value Style Score.  Brian tends to focus on stocks with an A for Growth and an F for  Value because value investor are generally looking for different things than growth investors.  Brian likes the valuation on DAL so it is one for your radar screen.  Scotts Miracle Grow (SMG) also sports an A for Growth buy only a C for value.  The story that Brian is keying on is that margins have really exploded for the fertilizer company.


